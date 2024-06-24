"All's well that ends well": Junaid Khan on receiving overwhelming response for his debut film 'Maharaj'

New Delhi [India], June 24 : As the historical drama 'Maharaj' was released on Friday, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, who debuted in the film, shared his feelings about the overwhelming positive feedback.

In a conversation with ANI, Junaid said, "I'm very grateful for the by and large positive response that 'Maharaj' has received. So yeah, it's quite satisfying; I guess all's well that ends well."

Speaking about the initial attraction to the script, the 'Maharaj' actor shared, "When Sid and Adi Sir called me for this story, I found it very appealing. I really liked Sid Sir's part. The Yash Raj banner is significant, so taking on this project was an obvious choice."

When asked about receiving advice from his father Aamir Khan, Junaid added, "He normally lets us do what we want to do unless we ask for something very specific; then he gives advice. But he liked the film. He saw the film a few months ago and he quite liked it."

Earlier on Friday, the Gujarat High Court lifted its temporary stay on the release of the film.

Following the decision, YRF took to its official Instagram handle to post a statement expressing its gratitude.

"We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji," read the statement.

"Yash Raj Films has a 50-year-old legacy of championing India, its stories, its people, culture & heritage. We have never produced a film that tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen," it added.

Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, 'Maharaj' delves into the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, starring Junaid Khan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari.

Based on true incidents that took place in 1862, pre-independence India, Maharaj follows the journey of one of India's greatest social reformers, Karsandas Mulji. This David vs. Goliath story showcases one man's courage to stand against the injustices of his time. Critics and fans alike have lauded the film for its powerful performances.

'Maharaj,' is currently streaming on Netflix.

