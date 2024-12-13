Allu Arjun arrest: Varun Dhawan comes out in support of 'Pushpa' star, says "you cannot blame..."

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 13 : Allu Arjun's arrest by the police in connection with a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad has shocked his fans and members of the film industry.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has come out in support of Allu Arjun, stating it is not right to blame a single individual.

Speaking at the pre-release event of 'Baby John' in Jaipur, Varun said, "The actor cannot take sole responsibility for safety protocols. You can only advise the people around you... The incident was tragic. I extend my condolences, but at the same time, you cannot hold just one person accountable."

On 4 December, Allu Arjun, along with the Pushpa 2 team, visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for the screening of the film. Fans in large numbers thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the star. However, a stampede-like situation occurred in which a 35-year-old woman died, and her son was hospitalised.

On Friday morning, Chikkadpally police in Hyderabad arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the stampede. He was taken from his residence to the Chikkadpally Police Station for questioning.

Allu Arjun consulted his counsel to request an urgent hearing in the High Court. Earlier, he had approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him.

K. T. Rama Rao, working president of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi and former state minister, condemned the arrest on his official social media account. He wrote, "Arrest of National Award-winning star Allu Arjun is the pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers! I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating @alluarjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn't directly responsible. There is always space for respect & dignified conduct. I strongly condemn the high-handed behavior of Govt."

The deceased woman, identified as Revathi, aged 35, was fatally injured during the chaos. Her son, Shreethej, was also hospitalised. Police attempted to control the crowd with a mild lathi charge, but the incident left the public shocked and grieving.

In the aftermath, Allu Arjun expressed his devastation. At the film's success meet on 7 December, he shared his emotional response, saying, "The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate... I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond. I couldn't process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news." He also assured the grieving family of his support, stating, "We will always be there and try to support the family."

Director Sukumar, who worked with Allu Arjun on Pushpa 2, also expressed deep sorrow over the loss. "I have worked for over 6 years on this film, but I've not been happy for 3 days now because a director is always sensitive. Irrespective of working for 3 years or 6 years, I cannot create a life. My heart is broken due to what happened. I am very sorry for that... I apologise to the family and assure you, we will always support you," Sukumar said, visibly shaken.

Before the success meet, Allu Arjun had used social media to offer his condolences and pledged financial assistance to the deceased woman's family. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family. We understand that no words or actions can ever compensate for the loss you are bearing," he wrote.

He announced a contribution of Rs 25 lakh, along with the coverage of the injured son's medical expenses.

