Allu Arjun Arrested: Chiranjeevi Meets Pushpa 2 Actor's Family; Cancels Film Shoot (Watch Video)

The news about Allu Arjun’s arrest in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede has shocked fans. The actor is now produced in Nampally court after the completion of medical tests in Gandhi Hospital. Upon learning this news, Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, immediately went to Allu Arjun’s house. Chiranjeevi interacted with Allu Aravind and family and is expected to meet Allu Arjun very soon. AP Minister and Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu also went to Allu Arjun’s house a while ago.

Hyderabad: Actor Chiranjeevi paused his shooting and visited Allu Arjun's house along with his wife pic.twitter.com/GlgQPa0bD1 — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2024

Chiranjeevi called off the shoot of Vishwambhara today and he is expected to make himself present at the police station to provide the necessary moral and emotional support to Allu Arjun. He is also expected to provide all the legal resources to help Allu Arjun in fighting the case. It may be mentioned that Dil Raju was recently appointed as the Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation.In a video shared by IANS on X, Chiranjeevi is seen at Allu Arjun's residence with his wife. The Hyderabad police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team and Sandhya theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s family.



