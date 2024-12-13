Allu Arjun Arrested: Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Produced in Nampally Court; Fans Throng Police Station

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun will be presented before the Nampally court in Hyderabad shortly after undergoing a medical examination at Gandhi Hospital following his arrest earlier today.As news of the arrest spread, large crowds of fans gathered outside the police station to show their support, while online opinions remained divided, with some expressing concern and others speculating it could be a PR move.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Police vehicle, carrying actor Allu Arjun, arrives at Nampally Court.



As per L Ramesh Kumar, ACP Chikkadpally, Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the case of the death of a woman at Sandhya theatre on December 4, during the reported… pic.twitter.com/ctnmjc2Kqt — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2024

Photos and videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) showed fans rallying outside the Chikkadpally police station, prompting authorities to enforce strict security measures to control the situation. The arrest comes just two days after Arjun filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. The Hyderabad police took the superstar to Chikkadpally police station for questioning. Hours later, his father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy also reached the police station but refused to talk to the media.

The incident occurred on December 4 when a stampede-like situation happened at the premiere show of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, at a theatre in Hyderabad. A 35-year-old woman died in the incident, and her nine-year-old son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation. The incident occurred on the night of December 4 when a large crowd of fans thronged the Sandhya Theatre at the busy RTC Crossroads to glimpse the actor. The deceased has been identified as Revathi, police said. She was accompanied by her son Sri Teja, who also suffered suffocation and is being treated in a hospital where he is recovering.



