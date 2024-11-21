Allu Arjun calls daughter Arha his "cutest joy" in adorable birthday post

New Delhi [India], November 21 : Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for the release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', treated fans to a glimpse of his "cutest joy," daughter Arha, who turned eight on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Pushpa actor shared a clip from their recent beachside vacation. In the clip, his daughter, who just turned eight, looked cosy in matching pyjamas and a sweatshirt.

Along with the picture, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday to the cutest joy of my life, My lil Arha, 8 years of purest joy, your presence makes my life way sweeter, lots of hugs, pokey kisses and infinite love. NANAA."

The actor also took to his Instagram Stories to share an adorable family picture, where Allu, along with his wife and son, is seen celebrating the birthday of the little one.

Meanwhile, the trailer for his upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was unveiled earlier this month.

The trailer features Allu reprising his titular character of a red sandalwood smuggler, while Rashmika appears as his love interest. The actor makes a magnificent entry. It continues with strong action scenes and the appearance of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Soon, Fahadh Faasil appears as Pushpa's enemy, threatening to fight him. Pushpa, on the other hand, has no fear of anyone and proudly declares that he is an international player rather than a national one.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The is set to hit the theatres on December 5.

