Allu Arjun calls David Warner his "brother" on Australian legend's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : As Australian batting legend David Warner turned 38 on Sunday he received a special wish from Telugu star Allu Arjun.

Taking to Instagram story, Allu Arjun shared a picture of David Warner doing the former's iconic Pushpa pose.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my brother."

Warner has often shown his admiration for Arjun's movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

In 2023, one of the videos of Warner went viral from the match against the Netherlands in Delhi, where he responded to the crowd in 'Pushpa' style while he was standing at the boundary line.

The star Australian opener is considered as one of the greatest top-order batters of the modern era, with many batting records, milestones and World Cup titles to his name. Ever since he burst onto the international scene smashing 89 in just 43 balls against South Africa in January 2009 that included an assault on superstar pacer Dale Steyn, Warner has showcased multiple shades of himself as a batter and entertained millions in the process. Taking the roles of a T20 specialist, a patient, energetic Test batter or an ODI star who would show up on the big stages during the World Cups, the left-hander excelled everywhere.

During the time of his selection, he was the first Australian player in 132 years to play international cricket without any first-class cricket experience.

In 112 Tests for Australia, Warner scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59, with 26 centuries and 37 fifties in 205 innings. His best score is 335*. He is the fifth-highest run-getter for Australia in Tests.

Playing 161 ODIs, Warner scored 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of above 97, making 22 centuries and 33 fifties in 159 innings. His best score is 179. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs for Australia.

Warner is Australia's highest run-getter in T20Is, scoring 3,277 runs in 110 matches at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 142.47. He scored a century and 28 fifties, with the best score of 100*.

With 18,995 runs in 383 games, 49 centuries, 98 fifties, two ICC Cricket World Cup titles, one ICC T20 World Cup and ICC World Test Championship title each, Warner retired this year as Australia's second-highest run-getter and one of the greatest all-format openers of all time.

Warner is the part of the teams which won the 2015 and 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship 2023, making him a multi-time world champion. He is the sixth-highest run-getter (and Australia's second-highest after Ricky Ponting) in the 50-over WC, scoring 1,527 runs at an average of 56.55, with six centuries and five fifties. His best score is 178*.

The 38-year-old also is an active name in the T20 league circuit and has shined majorly in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with his stints for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He is the fourth-highest run-getter in league history and top run-getter among overseas players, with 6,565 runs at an average of 40.52 and a strike rate of 139.77, with four centuries and 62 fifties in 184 innings and best score of 126.

His major accomplishments in the IPL include leading SRH to the title in 2016 and winning the Orange Cap for most runs in a season thrice, being the only player to do so, doing so in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in 'Pushpa: The Rule.'

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling which was directed by Sukumar.

The film is set to hit the theatres on December 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor