Allu Arjun celebrates World Environment Day, shares important message

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Allu Arjun is currently creating waves across the nation for his upcoming most awaited 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Apart from inspiring with his acting, he has always been keen on spreading awareness for various societal and environmental concerns. Today, on the occasion of World Environment Day, he urged people to do their bit to save Mother Earth.

Taking to Instagram stories, Allu Arjun shared a beautiful picture of the Earth and captioned the post, "Let's all make our home a better place together. World Environment Day."

Apart from Allu Arjun, Bhumi Pednekar, who is known for her passionate advocacy for environmental and animal welfare, penned a message for her fans to celebrate this occasion.

She posted a clip featuring moments of her doing bit for the environment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C708DNEt-WE/

Bhumi captioned the post, which read, "Every 'little' action counts. Happy World Environment Day#SaveOurPlanet #ClimateWarrior.

Ananya Panday also shared a video on her Instagram handle featuring herself, commemorating Environment Day.

The clip captures the 'Dream Girl 2' actor riding a horse in a sandy area, surrounded by bushes while dressed in a purple t-shirt and denim.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C70y6yCRyaM/?

Along with the video, she wrote, "The earth does not belong to us, we belong to the Earth #EnvironmentDay."

Spreading awareness among the people and encouraging them to do their bit, Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped an animated video of herself performing a yoga pose with a backdrop of greenery on her Instagram stories.

"You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the environment around you," she captioned the post.

Malaika Arora posted an animated earth picture with World Environment Day written on it.

The World Environment Day is an annual global event observed on June 5. This year, it falls on Wednesday. The day encourages awareness and action for environmental protection by the global community."

The theme for this year is "Our Land, Our Future, We Are Generation Restoration," revolving around land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience, emphasising the importance of these issues in achieving sustainable development.

