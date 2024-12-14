Allu Arjun Fan Tries to Take His Life Outside Chanchalguda Jail, Telangana Demanding Actor Release, Video Goes Viral

Allu Arjun got arrested on 13 th December 2024 in connection with Hyderabad stampede incident. Within few hours he got interim bail but had to stay in jail till Saturday morning. Allu Arjun who has huge fan base protested outside Chanchalguda Jail Demanding Actor Release. One fan took some serious step and in order to threaten police tried to take his own life by pouring petrol on himself, Police prompt action saved by detaining him to prevent unwanted incident.

Additionally shocking video has emerged on social media in which we can see that police is trying to control the fan that got hyper, then later he put him into jail. This video was posted by an X fan account on social media and caption it as "Allu Arjun fan attempted suicide."

Allu's fan poured petrol on himself, caught before setting himself on fire,



Allu Arjun came out of jail this morning. During this time a fan tried to commit suicide



However, the policemen stopped him from doing so at the last moment.

About Stampade Incident

The tragedy occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. Revati, a resident of Dilsukhnagar, attended the event with her husband and two children. A large crowd attempted to breach the gates, causing a stampede. Revati and her 9-year-old son Shritej fell unconscious during the chaos. They were rushed to the hospital, but Revati succumbed to her injuries. Her son Shritej is reportedly recovering.

Allu Arjun's Involvement

The police arrested Allu Arjun, citing concerns over crowd mismanagement during the movie's promotional events. The incident has raised questions about event safety and the responsibilities of organizers and promoters.

The tragic loss of life has cast a shadow over the success of Pushpa 2, which otherwise has been a major hit at the box office. The case continues to unfold as investigations progress.