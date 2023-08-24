Allu Arjun greets fans with folded hands after his National Film Award win

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 24 : Actor Allu Arjun is on cloud nine as he won Best Actor at the 69th National Film Award on Thursday.

As soon as the jury for the National Film Award announced Allu Arjun as the winner for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise', fans of the 'Pushpa' star flooded social media with heartfelt messages. Many even throned outside his residence to extend their greetings to Allu Arjun.

https://twitter.com/bunnyannacult88/status/1694730608919126044

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Allu Arjun is seen greeting his well-wishers with folded hands. Another video circulated online in which our beloved actor can be seen hugging 'Pushpa' director Sukumar.

Mythri Movie Makers shared a video on social media of Sukumar giving a tight hug to Allu Arjun. Along with the post, the caption read, “Maverick director @aryasukku and our producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star @alluarjun for becoming THE FIRST ACTOR FROM TFI to win the BEST ACTOR at the National Awards. #Pushpa #ThaggedheLe."

https://twitter.com/MythriOfficial/status/1694692905288655119

'Pushpa' was released in theatres in December 2021. The film not only showcased his exceptional performance but portrayed unmatched dialogue delivery, charismatic swag, and captivating aura. The actor's hooksteps from the movie's songs, namely Saami Saami, Srivalli, Oo Antava, became a huge sensation among the audience on a global scale.

Allu Arjun is now all set to come up with the film's second part, which will also star Rashmika Mandanna. More details regarding the sequel are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor