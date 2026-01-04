Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha Reddy mobbed by fans in Hyderabad, actor appears worried

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 4 : A casual outing in the evening turned into a chaotic situation for Telugu star Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, after the couple was mobbed in Hyderabad.

In visuals going viral on social media, Allu Arjun and Sneha could be seen stepping out of a venue, surrounded by a packed crowd of fans.

Visibly struggling with the sudden commotion, the 'Pushpa' star held onto his wife's hand as he tried to safely lead her to the car. Even though the couple was guarded by security, fans began gathering in large numbers, prompting the actor to ask them to move back.

Another video shows a worried Allu Arjun helping his wife step inside the car, following which he took a moment to greet the fans with folded hands and wave at them.

The incident occurred days after a similar situation involving actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Nidhhi, who was present at the 'Raja Saab' song release event at the Lulu Mall in Kukatpally, was mobbed and pushed by the fans while exiting the venue.

In connection with the same, the Cyberabad Police registered a suo motu case against the organisers.

Videos that surfaced online show Nidhhi struggling to reach her car as a large crowd closed in around her. Despite the presence of people escorting her, the actor appeared uncomfortable and terrified as she tried to move through the tightly packed group. Before long, clips from the event began spreading on social media, drawing strong reactions from users who raised concerns over safety at public events.

Shortly afterwards, Samantha also faced a chaotic crowd at an event.

For Allu Arjun, the incident came on the heels of the actor being named among the accused in the stampede during the pre-release of 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'.

The stampede took place on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya 70mm Theatre in RTC X Roads. The incident led to the death of a woman, later identified as Revathi. Apart from Allu Arjun, the chargesheet names theatre partners, managers, event organisers, personal security guards, bouncers, and members linked to the actor's team and fan association.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor