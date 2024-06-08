Allu Arjun, Mohanlal to Kamal Haasan, celebs mourn demise of media mogul Ramoji Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 : Many eminent personalities have paid tribute to media baron Ramoji Rao, who passed away at Star Hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday. He was 87.

Actor Allu Arjun called him a pioneer and an inspiring visionary. Taking to his official handle of X, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of #RamojiRao Garu, a pioneer and an inspiring visionary whom I deeply respect. I feel his aura every time I shoot at #RFC. His unparalleled contributions to the media, cinema, and many other industries will never be forgotten. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his great soul rest in peace."

https://x.com/alluarjun/status/1799298955882504410

Actor, film producer and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna also remembered his contribution and expressed his grief over the passing away of Rao.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of Sri Ramoji Rao Garu. His visionary leadership and immense contributions to the fields of media, entertainment, and journalism have left an indelible mark on our society," he wrote in a post on his official Instagram handle.

"Ramoji Rao Garu was a true pioneer whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His dedication and commitment to excellence were unparalleled, and his impact on Telugu media and culture is immeasurable. As the visionary behind Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao Garu's innovative spirit turned it into a hub of creativity and a premier destination for cinematic excellence. On behalf of my family and myself, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," reads the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7847BUvtML/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Telugu star Naresh mentioned in his post, "I am deeply saddened to hear the heart breaking news of Sri Ramoji Rao ji's passing early this morning. He was not only a foundational pillar of my film career but also my godfather and an enduring source of inspiration. As a towering figure in the Telugu film industry, he elevated its prominence to remarkable heights. I am shattered by this loss and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family."

https://x.com/ItsActorNaresh/status/1799270038937231535

Rao's legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

Actor, director and screen writer Rahul Ravindran, who is known for his works in Telugu and Tamil films paid his last respect to late Ramoji Rao. He recalled how he generated employment and provided livelihood to thousands of people.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Ramoji Rao garu generated employment and provided livelihoods for thousands and thousands. Countless people will keep him alive in their hearts with gratitude. RFC is the birth child of his vision, enterprise and tireless work ethic."

"May not have been possible for an ordinary person in one lifetime. But this was just one of the many organisations he pioneered. It's the shrine that Indian cinema deserves... and is proud of. I have been going there for years now and the maintenance over such a long period has been absolutely immaculate. What an inspiring life lived. I wish you peace in the afterlife sir," he mentioned in the post.

https://x.com/23_rahulr/status/1799301858252529824

"I am deeply saddened to learn that the Icon, the Legend Shri Ramoji Rao garu is no more. @geneliad and i are actors today thanks to his belief in giving chances to new comers. He dared to do things no one dreamt of. His legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in glory Sir. Om Shanti," Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X.

https://x.com/Riteishd/status/1799339360229433625

Music composer, singer and lyricist Devi Sri Prasad also paid tribute to late Rao and wrote on X, "The LEGEND , the VISIONARY Shri.RAMOJI RAO GARU...ThankU for all ur great contributions to Cinema & Media for Generations to come sir..Every time I met you & was associated with You, was an Honour & a moment of Inspiration Sir..You will be remembered & Celebrated forever sir #RamojiRao garu"

https://x.com/ThisIsDSP/status/1799368050137067715

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Ramoji Rao Garu, a visionary always ahead of his time. Ramoji Film City is a testament to his brilliance and passion for cinema. His legacy will continue to inspire us all. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace"

https://x.com/urstrulyMahesh/status/1799340852982215079

Ram Charan wrote on X, "Shri Ramoji Rao Garu transformed the landscape of regional media with Eenadu. The establishment of Ramoji Film City, the world's largest film studio, has become a landmark destination for filmmakers worldwide. Shri Ramoji Rao Garu will be remembered forever for his warm personality and remarkable contribution to the Telugu people. My deepest condolences to his family and his admirers."

https://x.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/1799318898569080883

Actor Mohanlal remembered his contribution and how he transformed the film industry.

"Deeply grieved to hear about the passing of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu. He wasn't just a visionary leader, but a kind and inspiring figure. His passion for Indian cinema, evident in Ramoji Film City, transformed the film industry, setting new standards for excellence in filmmaking. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti," wrote the ace actor and producer in his post on X.

https://x.com/Mohanlal/status/1799368971331785009

"Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of a doyen of Indian media and Cinema industry, Chairman of Enadu Group, Ramoji Rao Garu. Ramoji Rao Film City dedicated in honour of his craft is not only a shooting location but also a popular tourist destination. The passing away of this visionary and innovative thinker, is a tremendous loss for Indian cinema. My condolences to his family and loved ones," wrote Kamal Haasan in his post on X.

https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1799367431775011229

Ram Gopal Varma mentioned in his post, "Ramoji Rao's death is unbelievable because he from an individual metamorphosed into an institution.The telugu states won't be same without his towering personality looming over the horizon .More than a man, he is a force and i find it difficult to imagine the death of a force"

https://x.com/RGVzoomin/status/1799282160278573329

Actor Nani wrote on X, "ETV, Eenadu, Ramoji Film City, Usha Kiran movies, Mayuri .... Today I look back and you were there everywhere. Never got to meet you though. Farewell legend Ramoji Rao gaaru.."

https://x.com/NameisNani/status/1799384144721678566

Rao received numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. He received honorary doctorates from Andhra Viswa Kala Parishad, Sri Venkateswara University, and Sri Sri University.

Leaders from across the political spectrum and members of the film and sports fraternity paid their tributes. They said Ramoji Rao has left an indelible mark on India's business, media, and philanthropic landscapes.

Actor Satya Dev, who works in Telugu films wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the news of Padma Vibhushan Sri #RamojiRao Garu's passing away. He was a towering figure in the media industry and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and inspired. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

https://x.com/ActorSatyaDev/status/1799407542092857773

Actor Keerthy Suresh wrote on X, "Deeply Saddened by the loss of Ramoji Rao garu. His legacy will continue to inspire us forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

https://x.com/KeerthyOfficial/status/1799418501700137314

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels.

He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor