Allu Arjun on landslide box-office success of ‘Pushpa 2’: Numbers are temporary, love is permanent

Mumbai, Dec 12 Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released blockbuster ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, has expressed his gratitude to the audience as he said that the box-office numbers of the movie are temporary but the love from the audience is permanent.

The National Award-winning actor attended the success press conference of the film in Delhi. In his speech, he spoke about the beauty of our country, where one film is celebrated across so many states, and expressed his humility in response to the audience's generosity.

He said, “The numbers are temporary, but the love that is etched in your hearts will remain forever. Thank you for that love”.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which was released on December 5, is racing on the box-office with the downforce of fan adulation and the legacy built by the film’s predecessor ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in December 2021.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ picks up from where ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ ended. It sees the Telugu superstar Allu Arjun reprising his titular role.

Prior to its release, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ just had a cold poster launch as the Indian cinema was struggling to get back on track with its wobbly feet owing to months of lockdown and slowing down of the economy following the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India with close to half a million casualties.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series, the film is running in theatres.

