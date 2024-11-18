Allu Arjun posts selfie with 'Real Srivalli' Rashmika Mandanna

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Actor Allu Arjun has treated his fans with a glimpse of his 'memorable time' with the 'Real Srivalli' Rashmika Mandanna.

The 'Pushpa' actor dropped a picture on his Instagram Stories where Rashmika can be seen clicking a selfie with Allu Arjun in a private jet.

It seems like the picture was clicked when they jetted off to Patna with their crew to attend the trailer launch event.

He wrote, "Always a memorable time with the real Srivalli".

Rashmika also reposted it and wrote, "Always the most fun time for me with Pushpaa."

The makers of the film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has unveiled the trailer.

The trailer features Allu Arjun reprising his titular character of a red sandalwood smuggler, while Rashmika appears as his love interest. Allu Arjun makes a magnificent entry. It continues with strong action scenes and the appearance of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Soon, Fahadh Faasil appears as Pushpa's enemy, threatening to fight him. Pushpa, on the other hand, has no fear of anyone and proudly declares that he is an international player rather than a national one.

Dialogues in the trailer like "Pushpa naam chota hai lekin sound bahut bada.." and "Pushpa sirk ek naam nahi hai..Pushpa Matlab ek brand.." make it more intriguing and entertaining.

The makers organised a grand trailer launch event at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar on Sunday.

A huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The fans were excited to see their favourite stars and the video showed their immense craze and enthusiasm.

As they created a stampede-like situation security personnel used baton charge to control the massive crowd that gathered at Gandhi Maidan in Patna to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna at the trailer launch event of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

People climbed on structures erected at Gandhi Maidan in Patna to see the stars.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in August. However, in June, the makers locked December 6 as the new release date but now they have preponed the release and it's set to hit the theatres on December 5.

