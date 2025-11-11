Allu Arjun says 'I wish for peace to prevail once again' after the horrific Delhi blast

Mumbai, Nov 11 The entire nation has been left in shock after a powerful blast took place at Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, leaving more than 10 dead and several others injured.

Expressing his grief and sending condolences to the families of the victims, Allu Arjun wrote on social media, "Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Delhi's Red Fort. (sic)"

"My heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families, and I wish for peace to prevail once again. (Folded hands and Indian flag emoji)," the 'Pushpa' actor added.

Others from the entertainment industry also offered their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Actress Raveena Tandon wrote on X (Earlier known as Twitter), "Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast . Horrible news."

Actor Sonu Sood shared, "My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. (broken heart emoji) Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace."

Actor and the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, Thalapathy Vijay, added, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured."

Riddhima Kapoor also prayed for the victims and their families in a social media post that read, “My prayers for those who have lost their lives and their families and for those who are injured. Saddened at the Blast, may they find the culprits and punish them severely. Prayers and more prayers (folded hands emoji)".

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh shared, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic blast in #Delhi. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families (folded hands emoji) #RedFort."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor