Allu Arjun says ‘Pushpa’ franchise in incomplete without Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli

Mumbai, Nov 30 Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, has heaped praise on his co-star from the film Rashmika Mandanna.

The pair recently attended a press event in Mumbai during the promotional campaign of the film where Allu Arjun spoke highly of Rashmika. He went on to say that the ‘Pushpa’ franchise is incomplete without her character of Srivalli.

During the event, Allu Arjun highlighted Rashmika’s unwavering support, calling her the kind of person who uplifts everyone around her.

Allu Arjun said, "I want to take two minutes and thank her for everything she has done for this film. Her support is immense. There is no way this film is complete without Srivalli's support. Me and my director have so much admiration for her because we keep shooting every day, and she comes once in a while. When she comes, those days are so pleasant. She leaves me like such a sweet girl, bringing in so much beautiful, positive energy”.

Allu Arjun’s heartfelt acknowledgment of Rashmika’s contribution not only reflects their camaraderie but also underlines her growing stature as a pan-India star.

He further mentioned, “These are the kind of girls we want to work with. These are the kind of girls who will brighten up the room. The world needs more girls like these. On a day where we all compare and say, ‘Oh, girls are like this today, like that today,’ she is the kind of girl where you can say, ‘Even girls like this will make the world a better place’”.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar also stars Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. The film will be released on December 5, 2024.

