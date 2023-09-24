Allu Arjun shares cute video with his daughter on Daughters' Day

New Delhi [India], September 24 : On the occasion of Daughters' Day, actor Allu Arjun dropped a cute video with his daughter Allu Arha.

In the video, Allu Arjun is playing with his little one.

“Happy Daughter’s Day to all the daughters who make this world a more beautiful place 💖 #daughter #alluarha," he captioned the post.

Allu Arjun's post has garnered loads of love from netizens.

"How cute, " a social media user commented.

"Adorable," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to come up with 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'. The film will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were part of the film. 'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel.

Also, Allu Arjun will soon be felicitated with National Film Award for his performance in 'Pushpa'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor