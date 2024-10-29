Allu Arjun shares pics of his kids dressed up for Halloween fun

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : Allu Arjun recently gave fans a sneak peek into his Halloween celebration as he shared pictures of his two kids Ayaan and Arha, dressed up in cute Halloween costumes.

The actor reposted his wife Sneha Reddy's story on Instagram, showcasing the kids in their costumes.

In the picture shared by the 'Pushpa' actor, Arha looked adorable in a ghost outfit, while Ayaan stood out with a smirk on his face, holding an axe. Allu Arjun humorously pointed out that Ayaan had taken the axe from the sets of his shoot.

In the photo, Ayaan resembled a character from a Hollywood thriller, with his white mask and axe creating a mysterious look.

"Ayaan, when did you take my axe from my shoot?" wrote Allu in his caption.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling which was directed by Sukumar.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in August. However, in June, the makers locked December 6 as the new release date but now they have preponed the release and it's set to hit the theatres on December 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor