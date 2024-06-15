Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2' release postponed, makers mulling revisiting certain parts

Mumbai, June 15 The Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will not hit the screens as scheduled on August 15, 2024, sources said.

As per Track Tollywood, the release of the film has been indefinitely postponed because of some post-production work. The original editor of the film, Karthika Srinivas, has left the project with Navin Nooli, who is currently working on the final cuts of the film, taking over his role.

Sources said director Sukumar is considering revisiting some parts of the film because of the VFX and wants to reshoot them for better quality.

Although no official confirmation on the postponement has come from the makers of the film, 'Pushpa 2' is now expected to release during Diwali.

With reports of 'Pushpa 2' release date getting postponed, producers of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films are now booking August 15 as the release date for their films, sources said.

