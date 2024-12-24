Allu Arjun to be questioned today in Sandhya Theatre tragedy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 24 : Actor Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Kancherla Chandrashekhar Reddy, was seen visiting the actor's residence in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday morning ahead of his questioning at Chikkadpalli police in Hyderabad.

The actor has been asked to appear for questioning today at 11 am in connection with the December 4 tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2'.

On Monday, a group of lawyers was also seen arriving at Allu Arjun's house in Jubilee Hills. They were spotted carrying folders and bags as they entered the house for a meeting. The lawyers left later in the night after a prolonged discussion.

The 'Pushpa 2' actor's residence was attacked on December 22 by a group of people demanding justice for the death of a woman, identified as Revathi, in the Sandhya Theatre tragedy.

According to DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, the group suddenly arrived at Allu Arjun's residence, holding placards and shouting slogans. One of them climbed the compound wall and started throwing stones, prompting security staff to intervene. In the altercation that followed, the protestors damaged flower pots along the ramp and manhandled the security personnel. Six individuals, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were taken into custody. They were later granted bail.

Earlier, 'Pushpa 2' producers, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, handed over Rs 50 lakh cheque to the victim woman's family in the presence of Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad. The cheque was received by Revathi's husband, the father of Sri Tej, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The incident has also sparked political controversy. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blamed Allu Arjun for the tragedy, saying in the Assembly that police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns.

The actor dismissed allegations of misconduct, describing them as an attempt at "character assassination."

