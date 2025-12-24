Allu Arjun to reunite with Trivikram for grand mythological epic

Chennai, Dec 24 If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, Icon Star Allu Arjun and acclaimed filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas are set to reunite for a spectacular mythological epic, marking their fourth collaboration together.

This ambitious project, industry insiders say, will be based on a powerful script originally conceived for Allu Arjun. The rumours have triggered immense excitement among fans and the film fraternity.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram share an exceptional creative legacy, having delivered multiple blockbuster films together. Their previous collaboration, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramulo', shattered several box office records across South India and emerged as one of the most celebrated films of its time.

Industry sources claim that the upcoming film will be mounted on a never before seen scale, with a massive budget of over ₹1000 crores, making it one of the most ambitious mythological films ever produced in Indian cinema. The film is expected to blend powerful storytelling with grand visuals and cutting-edge technology, redefining the mythological genre for a pan Indian and global audience.

An official announcement is expected in the coming weeks, and the film is scheduled to go on floors in February 2027. Anticipation is already at an all time high as this landmark collaboration promises to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

This will be the third major project that Allu Arjun will be embarking upon. He already has at least two other magnum opus projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise 'Pushpa', which is being directed by ace director Sukumar. Apart from this, Allu Arjun also is working on his film with director Atlee, being tentatively referred to as AA22 X A6.

A22 X A6 is the most eagerly awaited films in the industry. It may be recalled that the makers had, in June, welcomed actress Deepika Padukone onboard the film's unit. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, had then shared a video of Atlee meeting Deepika Padukone and narrating the script to her. A clip they had released then gave a glimpse of Deepika Padukone's motion capture portions in the film. The visuals gave the impression that Deepika Padukone was to play a queen, who would ride a horse and wield a sword in the film.

The film, which has already triggered huge expectations as it is believed that it will be like no other film that has ever been done before, will have world class experts working on it.

