Allu Arjun urges fans to exercise caution, and maintain decorum both online and offline

Mumbai, Dec 22 Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released blockbuster ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, has urged his fans to exercise caution while using social media and even in real life.

On Sunday, the actor, who has been mired in controversies of late, penned a note requesting his fans to maintain the decorum.

He wrote, “I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline. Misrepresentation as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans to not engage with such posts”.

The past few days have been extremely testing for the actor as he was arrested in Hyderabad after a stampede at a local theatre.

Allu Arjun was arrested from his house in Hyderabad, and was taken in for questioning by the cops. The ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ actor also expressed his discontent at the cops who entered his bedroom, and reportedly told them that it was wrong on their part to enter his private space.

Allu Arjun was arrested in connection to a fan death at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his latest film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The actor is the fourth person to be arrested in the case.

On December 4 during the premiere of his film, the actor visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to watch the film with fans. The crowd surge there resulted in a stampede, with a fan named Revathi and her young son asphyxiated in the crowd. She lost her life, and her son has been hospitalised in critical condition. The cops arrested the owner and two employees of Sandhya Theatre based on a complaint filed by her family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor