Allu Arjun wields an axe and stares chillingly in new ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ poster

Mumbai, April 7 The stage is set, the release date is locked for the upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and with the anticipation building high for the sequel, a new poster from the film was unveiled on Sunday.

The new poster shows Allu Arjun’s titular character of Pushparaj sitting on a chair with an axe in his hand as he stares at the camera in full-swag.

The teaser for the film is set to drop on Monday at 11:07 AM on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the poster. They wrote in the caption: "He has risen above all the odds. And now, he is coming to RULE . #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out tomorrow at 11:07 am. #PushpaMassJaathara #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

Allu Arjun took to his social media and shared the poster, writing: “#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser tomorrow at 11:07 AM.”

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar and also stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will be released on August 15, 2024.

