Allu Arjun Wishes Brother Allu Sirish on His Birthday with Heartfelt Message

Pan-India superstar Allu Arjun took to social media to wish his younger brother, Allu Sirish, a happy birthday. Sharing a throwback picture of the two brothers dressed in matching white shirts and black pants, Arjun expressed his deep affection and admiration for Sirish. In his Instagram story, Arjun wrote, “Many Happy Returns of the day to my sweet brother Allu Sirish. I love you to the moon and back”

This heartfelt message not only celebrates Sirish's special day but also highlights the strong bond between the two siblings. Allu Sirish, known for his roles in films like Srirastu Subhamastu and ABCD, has been a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry. Whereas his superstar brother Allu Arjun was last seen in the pan-India blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. The makes of the hit Pushpa franchise have already announced the third installment Pushpa 3: The Rampage.