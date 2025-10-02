Allu Arjun wishes happiness, and prosperity to his followers on Dussehra

Mumbai, Oct 2 Telugu star Allu Arjun, who delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema with ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, is celebrating Dussehra. On Thursday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a creative wishing his followers.

He wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra filled with triumph, happiness, and prosperity #Happy Dussehra”.

Earlier, the actor wished his wife Sneha Reddy as she turned a year older. The actor penned an adorable birthday wish on social media for her "cutie". Taking to his official Insta handle, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Cutie", along with a black heart emoji.

Allu Arjun's post also included two couple photos with his better half, where they were seen twinning in black, posing against the picturesque backdrop of a foreign location. Sneha Reddy even re-shared the post on the Stories section of her Instagram account. For the uninititatd, Allu Arjun first met Sneha Reddy at a friend's wedding in the U.S. and ended up falling in love with her at first sight.

Despite facing opposition from their families, the couple got engaged on November 26, 2010, and finally tied the knot on March 6, 2011. The lovebirds are blessed with two children - a son Ayaan, and a daughter Arha.

Allu Arjun has set new benchmarks of success with ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The film not only won the hearts of audiences across the nation but also created history at the box office, raking in an extraordinary INR 800 crore in Hindi and over INR 1800 crore worldwide. Riding high on this massive success, he is now preparing for his next big venture with celebrated director Atlee, tentatively titled ‘AA22XA6’.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone. Allu Arjun has already begun an intense physical training under the guidance of international fitness coach Lloyd Stevens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor