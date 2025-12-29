Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish announces wedding with Nayanika in fun video; WATCH

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Wedding bells are set to ring in the Allu family as actor Allu Sirish has shared the date of his wedding with longtime partner Nayanika.

Allu Sirish took to Instagram on Monday to share the wedding date in a fun way. The actor posted a video in which he can be seen with his brother Allu Arjun's kids, Arha and Ayaan, along with Bobby's daughter Anvitha. The group recreated a popular meme that quickly caught attention online.

In the video, Anvitha and Arha ask Sirish about his marriage. Sirish and Ayaan reply that the wedding will take place on March 6, 2026. When the children then ask about a sangeet ceremony, Sirish gives a light reply saying, "We are South Indians! We don't do it."

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Sirish (@allusirish)

Earlier this year, Allu Sirish got engaged to Nayanika. The actor shared pictures from the engagement ceremony on social media. The event was attended by close family members and friends.

In the engagement pictures, Sirish was seen wearing a white traditional outfit, while Nayanika wore a red outfit with detailed work. The couple exchanged rings as family members cheered for them.

Allu Sirish is the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun. He made his debut as a lead actor with Gouravam in 2013. He later acted in films like Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, Okka Kshanam and Urvasivo Rakshasivo. He was last seen in the 2024 film Buddy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor