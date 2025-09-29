Allu Arjun's "cutie" wife Sheha Reddy gets the sweetest birthday wish; check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : It's party time in the Allu household as Allu Arjun's "cutie" wife, Sneha Reddy, rings in her birthday. As she celebrates her special day, the superstar made sure his wish for her was the sweetest.

On Monday, Allu took to his X to share two adorable pictures of the couple. Along with the snaps, he added a caption that read, "Happy Birthday Cutie #AlluSnehaReddy."

Take a look

Happy Birthday Cutie 🖤#AlluSnehaReddy pic.twitter.com/yNlsg72J0x— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 29, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Soon after Allu dropped the images, fans chimed in the comment section with wishes for Sneha.

One user wrote, "Men in black, Couple in black #HBDAlluSnehaReddy," while another shared, "Happy Birthday Sneha Vadina."

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which became a blockbuster success at the box office. Directed by Sukumar, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Arjun recently bagged the Best Actor award at the 2025 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA).

He will next be seen in an untitled sci-fi action film directed by Atlee, currently being referred to as Project AA22 x A6. The film also stars Deepika Padukone. Further details are still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor