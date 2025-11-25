Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind visits the Deol family to offer condolence post Dharmendra's demise

Mumbai, Nov 25 South Indian producer Allu Aravind, also known for being the father of superstar Allu Arjun, was seen visiting late superstar Dharmendra’s house to offer condolences to the grieving Deol family.

The star producer was seen getting down from his car and walking straight into the Deol house.

On November 24, when the news of Dharmendra's demise spread, many prominent figures took to their respective social media accounts to express their grief. South superstar Allu Arjun had taken to social media to express his grief over the passing of Bollywood veteran Dharmendra. Sharing a picture of the late superstar on his social media, he wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary actor #Dharmendra ji. A legend who touched millions of hearts. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans."

Other South superstars had also taken to their social media accounts in expressing their grief. Megastar Chiranjeevi, in his tribute, wrote on social media, “Sri Dharmji was not only a legendary actor but also a remarkable human being. The humility and warmth I experienced every time I met him deeply touched my heart. I will forever cherish the fond memories and personal moments I shared with him.”

He added, “My heartfelt condolences on his passing. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially my dear friends Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions. Om Shanti.” Jr NTR also paid respect via a social media post and wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji… An era he defined can never be replaced, and the warmth he brought to Indian cinema will stay with us forever.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also wrote on his social media, saying, “The passing of Dharmendraji marks the end of a cinematic era. A legend whose warmth and artistry will live on forever. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra would have turned 90 on the 8th of December this year. The actor passed away at the age of 89. He had been put on a ventilator a few weeks ago, after he faced breathing difficulties.

He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments were on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor