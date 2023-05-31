Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 crew injured in bus accident, few members sustain serious injuries

In a tragic news, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 team met with a car accident at Narketpally, Nalgonda district, Telangana. According to a TOI report, The 'Puspha 2' team is said to be severely injured, while some of them have reportedly sustained minor injuries. Injured members were immediately taken to the nearby hospital for treatment as soon as the mishap took place. ‘Pushpa2: The Rule’ is an upcoming Indian Telugu action drama film written and directed by Sukumar that is jointly funded by Y.Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yereni in association with Sukumar Writings.



The film stars Allu Arjun as the titular character, ‘Pushpa Raj," along with Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is a sequel to the 2021 film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.Pushpa: The Rise was released on 17 December 2021. The film received generally mixed to positive reviews from critics, who praised the performances (particularly of Allu Arjun, Sunil and Fahadh Faasil), action choreography, cinematography, direction, dialogues, and soundtrack but criticised the runtime, writing, and editing. The film was commercially successful, grossing over ₹350 crore (US$44 million)-₹373 crore (US$47 million) at the box office. ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time

