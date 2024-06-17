Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' postponed, here's why

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : Fans have to wait a little longer to watch the magic of Allu Arjun-starrer ''Pushpa 2: The Rule'

On Monday, the makers announced the film's new release date. Earlier, it was supposed to hit the theatres on Independence Day but now the film will be released on December 6, 2024.

The production team also shared a note, explaining they have changed the release date due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8UjKKQSBep/?utm_source

"Pushpa 2 The Rule is one of the most anticipated Indian films. Following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, our responsibility to deliver excellence has increased significantly. We have been tirelessly working to complete the movie and release it on time. However, due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15th, 2024. This decision is made in the best interests of the film, the audience, and all stakeholders. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising quality," the makers informed.

"The overwhelming response to our teasers and songs across all languages has been heartening, and we promise to deliver a film that you will truly love. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the audiences and our partners worldwide for their unwavering support. The media and film industries have also been incredibly supportive. Pushpa 2 The Rule will now be released worldwide on December 6th, 2024. We are committed to giving you the best, and you will see only the best in cinemas," their note read.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor