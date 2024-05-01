Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule: First Single Pushpa Pushpa Song Released (Watch Video)

The much awaited song 'Pushpa Pushpa' from Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2', has finally hit the web. The announcement of therelease had sparked a frenzy among movie buffs and music lovers. Composed and sung by the versatile Devi Sri Prasad and written by the talented Chandrabose, who wrote the lyrics for the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR.

Pushpa Pushpa song serves as a tribute to the iconic character portrayed by Allu Arjun in the film, a red sandalwood smuggler-turned-don. The first installment, Pushpa: The Rise took the box office by storm, garnering both critical acclaim and commercial success. 'Pushpa 2'is also expected to set the cash registeres ringing . The first single, 'Pushpa Pushpa released today and picturised on Arjun has managed to live up to the hype and is sure to top the chartbusters in the coming days.

Pushpa Pushpa has been released in six languageswhich include Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024.