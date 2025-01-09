Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Sets Box Office Milestones, Nears Rs 1,850 Crore Worldwide

llu Arjun's "Pushpa: The Rule," the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office since its release on December 5, 2024. Audiences have showered love on Allu Arjun for his exceptional acting and mesmerizing dance moves. The chemistry between Pushpa and Shrivalli has also struck a chord with fans, adding to the film's widespread acclaim.

Even after 35 days in theatres, the movie continues to receive positive responses, although it has started to show signs of slowing down. The domestic box office collection now stands at an impressive ₹1,213 crore, according to Sacnilk. On day 35, the film earned approximately ₹2.15 crore in India. "Pushpa: The Rule" has shattered numerous box office records within India, becoming the highest-grossing domestic release of all time. Globally, the film has achieved the second-highest worldwide box office collection, with a total of ₹1,840 crore. It has surpassed the record of Baahubali 2, but it still trails behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, which holds the top spot with a staggering worldwide collection of ₹2,070 crore. Despite its phenomenal run, the film remains ₹230 crore short of surpassing Dangal.

As the movie enters its sixth week, its momentum is facing competition. On January 14, Ram Charan's highly anticipated political action drama Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar, is set to release. With its buzz and fresh storyline, Game Changer is expected to impact the screen count for Pushpa 2, potentially diverting audiences. Adding to the anticipation, Pushpa 2 was supposed to release an extended version of the film with an additional 20 minutes of content. However, due to technical delays, this extended version will now hit screens on January 17. By then, Game Changer may dominate the spotlight, posing a significant challenge to Pushpa 2's continued success.

The success of Pushpa: The Rule can be attributed to its engaging storyline, power-packed performances, and Allu Arjun’s incredible screen presence. However, as the film reaches saturation at the box office, the competition from Game Changer might limit its ability to close the gap with Dangal.