Allu Arjun’s Son and Wife in Tears as Pushpa 2 Actor Returns Home After Interim Bail; Emotional Reunion with Family Goes Viral (Watch Video)

South actor Allu Arjun was arrested by Telangana police on December 13 in connection with a tragic incident at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. A stampede occurred during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule, leading to the death of a woman named Revati. Following his arrest, Allu Arjun was sent to 14 days of judicial custody but was later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. After spending a night in jail, the actor was released the next morning.

An emotional video of Allu Arjun reuniting with his family post-release has surfaced online, garnering widespread attention. In the video, his young son is seen running to embrace him, while his wife breaks down in tears upon seeing him and hugs him tightly. The heartfelt moment has gone viral, drawing significant sympathy and support for the actor and his family.

About Stampade Incident

The tragedy occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. Revati, a resident of Dilsukhnagar, attended the event with her husband and two children. A large crowd attempted to breach the gates, causing a stampede. Revati and her 9-year-old son Shritej fell unconscious during the chaos. They were rushed to the hospital, but Revati succumbed to her injuries. Her son Shritej is reportedly recovering.

Allu Arjun's Involvement

The police arrested Allu Arjun, citing concerns over crowd mismanagement during the movie's promotional events. The incident has raised questions about event safety and the responsibilities of organizers and promoters.

The tragic loss of life has cast a shadow over the success of Pushpa 2, which otherwise has been a major hit at the box office. The case continues to unfold as investigations progress.