Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy claims 'blessed with the best' with some family PICS

Mumbai, Jan 21 Allu Arjun is making the best of both worlds with a thriving professional life and a blissful personal one. Recently, the South actor's better half, Sneha Reddy treated the netizens with a couple of stunning family pictures on her official Instagram handle.

The photographs show Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, their son Allu Ayaan, daughter Allu Arha, and their furry friend. All of them can be seen twinning in simple white t-shirts. The star's wife captioned the post, “Blessed with the best”, along with a family and beating heart emoji.

Shifting to Allu Arjun's work, the actor is currently basking in the success of his latest release, "Pushpa 2: The Rule". Released on 5th December 2024, the sequel continues to break records at the box office, earning a whopping ₹1,799 crore worldwide.

Milking on the massive success of "Pushpa 2: The Rule", the makers released a reloaded version of the movie on 17th January 2025. The reloaded version features 20 extra minutes of exclusive new scenes. This previously unseen footage managed to attract even more audiences to theaters. The reloaded version of the drama is expected to generate even higher collections in the next few weeks.

Helmed by Sukumar, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" saw Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil representing their roles from the original film as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar has penned the script for the sequel.

The cast of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" features Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay in crucial roles, along with others.

Talking about the crew, Devi Sri Prasad has composed the tunes for the film, whereas Naveen Nooli has looked after the editing. Meanwhile, Miroslaw Kuba Brozek is the head of the cinematography.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" takes Pushpa Raj's journey forward as he solidifies his position in the red sandalwood smuggling ring.

