Allu Sirish Breaks Stereotypes About Men Wearing Jewellery, Says “It’s Time to Embrace Indian Style”

Allu Sirish got engaged to his ladylove Nayanika a few days ago, and several pictures from the beautiful ceremony surfaced on social media. Allu Sirish also shared a series of pictures, giving a closer look at his outfit. He donned a white sherwani and accessorized with a diamond choker, that was the highlight of his look. Now, days after his engagement, Allu Sirish has reacted to the post circulating about the necklace he wore during his engagement. Sharing his amusement on social media, Allu Sirish pointed out that chokers have a long history of being worn by men. He said that Indian maharajas and Mughal rulers used to wear chokers and that it’s time to move past the idea that jewellery is only for women.

"Chokers are only for women", is a very western construct. Its 2025 & high time we break free from such limiting beliefs and fully embrace our Indian style jewellery. pic.twitter.com/S1ljwMAp15 — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) November 10, 2025

Allu Sirish took to his social media to react about the jewellery he wore during his engagement to Nayanika. “Hahahaha. Our Telugu memers are too funny! Btw vaddanam is worn only by women but our Indian maharajas & Mughals wore chokers," he wrote. He further added, “"Chokers are only for women", is a very western construct. Its 2025 & high time we break free from such limiting beliefs and fully embrace our Indian style jewellery." He continued, “Infact one of the world’s most valuable jewellery the “Khiraj-i-Alam" or Timur Ruby was a choker. It is 352 carat and was worn by Akbar the Great, Shah Jahan and later worn by Maharaja Sher Singh. Later the East India Company stole it & presented it as a gift to Queen Victoria in 1851."



Allu Sirish got engaged to the love of his life Nayanika on October 31, 2025. He announced the great news on social media, and shared some beautiful pictures from the engagement ceremony. The engagement was a cozy family affair steeped in Telugu traditions. The guest list was star-studded, featuring Allu Arjun and his family, Chiranjeevi with his loved ones, Ram Charan and Upasana, as well as Varun Tej and Lavanya. It was truly a full-on Allu- Konidela celebration.

