Allu Sirish to be engaged to girlfriend Nayanika on October 31

New Delhi [India], October 1 : Allu Sirish, younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun, is all set to exchange rings with his girlfriend Nayanika.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of his grandfather and veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah, Allu Sirish shared this good news with his fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Sirish dropped an adorable picture with Nayanika and penned a sweet note, informing his admirers that they will get engaged on October 31.

"Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- I will be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October," the note read.

"My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she is not with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together.Our families have embraced our love with immense joy," he added,

In the romantic picture, Allu Sirish is seen holding Nayanika's hand in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background.

On the work front, Allu Sirish was last seen in 'Buddy', an action-comedy-fantasy film released in 2024.

