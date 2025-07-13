'Almari Ka Achaar' sets world premiere at 22nd Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Mumbai, July 13 The upcoming short film 'Almari Ka Achaar' is set to have its World Premiere on July 25, 2025 at the 22nd edition of the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart. The film will be screened in the ‘Queer Special Program’ section. The film has also received the nomination for the Best Short Film category at the festival.

The film tells the story of a middle-aged same-gender couple torn between their love and family expectations, as they navigate societal and traditional pressures. The film banks upon a warm and humorous tone, and explores how queer individuals navigate love and identity in a conservative Indian society, highlighting the universal need to be loved and accepted.

The film stars Manwendra Tripathy and Manoj Sharma in lead roles. Raakesh Rawat, who is the director of film, also doubles up as the cinematographer and editor for the film. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are by Vishal Nahar, with music composed by Kanish Sharma.

‘Almari Ka Achaar’ is the Rawat’s second film after his directorial debut ‘Midnight Delhi’, the latter was a critically acclaimed indie thriller that won the Best Editor award at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2018 and the Best Debut Director award at the Rajasthan International Film Festival 2020. The film was also screened at the 19th New York Indian Film Festival in 2019.

Rawat is an alumnus of the L.V. Prasad Film and TV Academy in Chennai, Kodambakkam, and is an experienced ad filmmaker who has worked with prominent brands.

The 22nd edition of the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart is set to be held from July 23 to July 27 at Stuttgart. The Indian Film Festival Stuttgart attracts many enthusiastic fans to Stuttgart, which is the capital of Baden-Wurttemberg in southwest Germany. The focus is on the diverse film production of the world’s largest film industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor