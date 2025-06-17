"Almost every situation in this film is inspired by real-life events": Director Joseph Kosinski on crash scenes in F1

Washington DC [US], June 17 : Film director Joseph Kosinski revealed that almost all the intense crash scenes in his upcoming film 'F1', which stars Brad Pitt in the lead, is based on real-life events, reported Variety.

At the New York City premiere, director Kosinski said that almost every situation in the film is inspired by "real-life" events. He also admitted that he spent a year on the film's "storyboarding".

"Almost every situation in this film is inspired by real-life events. The crash in Vegas and other places. We worked very hard, spent a year storyboarding the movie. We have a great crew, shoot it piece by piece and we didn't quit it until we got it right" said director Kosinski while talking to Variety.

Director Joseph Kosinski recently opened up about the casting of actor Brad Pitt in his upcoming racing drama movie 'F1' rather than Tom Cruise, with whom he has collaborated in superhit films like 'Oblivion' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

A question was recently posed by GQ magazine, as quoted by Variety, to director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who started developing the Pitt-starring racing movie while they were in post-production on Cruise's 1.4 billion USD-grossing blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

The director said that Cruise is a little more "scaring" than Brad Pitt when it comes to shooting stunt scenes in the movie.

"Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled. They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more," said Joseph Kosinski as quoted by Variety.

Kosinski recruited several crew members to make the jump with him and Bruckheimer from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "F1," many of whom were well accustomed to working with Cruise on various "Mission: Impossible" movie.

Pitt's 'F1' is set to open in theatres on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor