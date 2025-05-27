"Almost like a validation for my entire career....": Musician Ricky Kej on receiving Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, who received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, shared how meaningful the honor feels to him.

Kej, a music composer and environmentalist, has won three Grammy Awards and was nominated four times. However, he says that receiving an award from his own country for his overall work holds a special place in his heart.

While speaking to ANI, Kej said, "I mean, I've won three Grammy Awards in the past. And all the awards that I've won, even besides the Grammy Awards, have always been for a specific project, or it's been for a specific song, album, or something like that. But to win this award, which is almost like a validation for my entire career and everything I've done in music, as well as the social causes that I have highlighted through my music, feels really special. And to be awarded by my own country, and by the highest authorities of my country, that is absolutely special. There are no words to describe that."

The musician also shared how proud and excited his mother was to be there.

"Oh, my mother has traveled with me for this particular occasion because she didn't accompany me for the Grammy Awards all three times. But this time, she traveled with me for the Padma Awards. I guess, for her, this was more important than the Grammy Awards, obviously. I think it is a far more prestigious award. And so she's extremely excited. I'm very excited, but I guess she's even more excited," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, G. Kishan Reddy, and several other ministers and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Padma Awardsone of the highest civilian awards of the countryare conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activity, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day each year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhavan every year.

For the year 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards, including a duo case (in which the award is counted as one). The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. 23 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 10 individuals from the categories of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, as well as 13 posthumous awardees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor