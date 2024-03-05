Alpana Buch calls 'Anupamaa' set as her second home

Mumbai, March 5 Actress Alpana Buch, who plays the role of Leela Shah aka Baa in 'Anupamaa' has called the set of the show as her second home, saying she loves to spend time there.

Alpana said: "I spend more or at least equal time at home on the set of Anupamaa. The team there is my extended family, and it is like my second home, so I always have that craving to be on the set and meet my lovely colleagues."

"Anupamaa is not just a serial for me, it's a source of happiness, and this happiness is the source of my daily motivation," she shared.

The show took a five-year leap earlier this year, and the actress couldn't be happier. Though she feels that five-years is not a big leap for a television show, she asserts that it has brought extreme freshness to their show.

"This leap opened new avenues for our story to explore new topics. We are getting a superb response from the audience, welcoming the leap and the whole new ambience, with most of the primary cast remaining the same," she said.

As an actor, Alpana loves to perform a variety of emotions on camera, and for her, the best scene in the show so far has been when she got to know about her on-screen son Vanraj's (Sudhanshu Pandey) extramarital affair with Kavya (Madalsa Sharma).

"It will always be my favourite scene because it gave me an opportunity to perform a worried, angry mother, a non-biased mother-in-law, and obviously a rebellious woman together," she added.

