"Already scared...": Akshay Kumar's hilarious shout-out for wife Twinkle, actor Kajol over their new talk show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : The announcement of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show has sparked a wave of excitement among fans and B-towners.

Kajol and Twinkle will host the chat show titled 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', which promises a guest list featuring the biggest celebrities in Bollywood.

Both Kajol and Twinkle are known for their wittiness and sense of humour. So, it would be quite interesting to see their candid conversations with guests from the tinsel town. Considering their personalities, they are expected to grill the guests with their questions, and it seems like Akshay Kumar, husband of Twinkle Khanna, is already scared.

Akshay took to his Instagram stories and shared a poster of the show along with the caption, "Already scared seeing two of you together on the poster. Can't imagine the actual chaos on the show."

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is set to be a bold, brilliant, and unapologetically unfiltered talk show.

"We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinklea first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, in a statement while talking about the show.

Nikhil added, "With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences."

'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' will be streaming soon on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor