ALT EFF 2024: Dia Mirza-Led Jury Awards ‘Miles Away’ Best Indian Feature, ‘The Giants’ Wins Best of Festival; Complete Winners List Inside

India’s largest environment-focused cinema festival, the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2024, has officially announced the winners for this year’s edition. The festival, which is set to begin on 22nd November and conclude on 8th December, will showcase an impressive lineup of 72 films from across the globe, shining a spotlight on critical environmental issues through the power of storytelling. The winners have been elected by a diverse jury including actress and activist Dia Mirza, writer C.S. Venkiteswaran, filmmaker Swati Thiyagarajan, naturalist Yuvan Aves.

This year’s winners are:

- Best of Festival: The Giants directed by Rachael Antony, Laurence Billiet

- Best International Feature: ORCA: Black & White Gold by Sarah Norenberg

- Best Indian Feature: Miles Away by Megha Acharya

- Best International Short: A Body Called Life by Spencer Macdonald

- Best Indian Short: Junk-e by Ayush Ray and Ritam Sarkar

- Best Student Film: Saving The Bone Swallower by Mayuresh Hendre

- Best Animated Film: Wild Summon by Karni and Saul

- Best in Environmental Journalism: Camels of the Sea by Urja

The 2024 edition of ALT EFF features films participating in various categories, including International Feature Films, International Short Films, Environmental Journalism, Indian Feature Films, Indian Short Films, and Animated Films. This diverse selection of categories highlights the festival’s commitment to amplifying voices and perspectives from around the world on pressing environmental concerns.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha Celebrates 3 Years of Chhori with a Thrilling Sneak Peek from Highly Awaited Chhori 2!

"ALT EFF is not just a film festival—it’s a movement that fosters awareness, inspires action, and celebrates the planet we all call home. This year’s winners and the entire slate of films reflect the resilience, creativity, and urgency of filmmakers addressing environmental issues. We are thrilled to present a rich variety of stories that are not only visually captivating but also profoundly impactful in their message," said Kunal Khanna, founder of ALT EFF

Audiences can look forward to immersive screenings, discussions with filmmakers, and panels that explore the intersection of cinema and environmental advocacy. The festival remains an unmissable platform for anyone passionate about storytelling, sustainability, and the environment.