"Always and forever": Nupur Sanon shares cute pictures with sister Kriti from Diwali celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Sanon sisters Kriti and Nupur have time and again given us major sister goals and Diwali was no different.

Taking to Instagram, Nupur dropped pictures with her sister from their Diwali celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

In the pictures, dressed in their best ethnic ensembles, Kriti and Nupur struck a cute pose for the camera.

Aren't they so cute?

Nupur captioned the post, "Always&forever"

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "We live in sanon sister's era."

Another user wrote, "Sister everyone wishes for [?]"

Kriti also shared a Diwali dump on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The actor celebrated Diwali with her parents and friends at her home.

In the pictures, Nupur Sanon's rumoured boyfriend and singer Stebin Ben was also seen at their celebration.

She also enjoyed delicious Chole Bature at her new home.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Diwali dump! [?]Lights, colours, flowers, punjabi food and lots of love & warmth!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in a romantic film, which will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024. Kriti will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in 'The Crew'.

Nupur, on the other hand, was recently was seen in her debut film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is wild in nature since his childhood, as he began crimes at a very young age. The police and army battalion are deployed to nab him, such is the fear he instilled in people and the government.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor