"Always full of beans...": Shabana Azmi remembers late friend Satish Shah, recalls their college days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Veteran actor Shabana Azmi paid tribute to her longtime friend and colleague Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25 at the age of 74.

Shah, who is often known for his powerful roles in like like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,' 'Main Hoon Na,' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge,' has left behind a legacy that touched generations of viewers.

Taking to Instagram, Shabana shared an old picture from a friendly get-together that included Shah. Along with the post, she also penned an emotional note reflecting on their long friendship, dating back to their college days.

"This photo was taken a couple of years ago on Roopa Shaikh's birthday. Last year we lost her to cancer and now #Satish Shah is gone. We were in college together and I used to keep bumping into him at common friends homes . Always full of beans, pulling a fast one and a jovial soul. Gone too soon. Farouque Shaikh and he were a team. Bichde sabhi baari baari ..." she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Born on June 25, 1951, Satish Shah joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where he trained as an actor. He started his acting career in the 70s. After playing minor roles in films, he gained a major breakthrough with the 1983 film 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.'Satish Shah made his film debut with the 1978 film 'Ajeeb Dastaan.'

After featuring in supporting roles in several films, Shah rose to fame in the 90s with prominent roles in movies like 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa,' 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!,' 'Hum Saath Saath Hain,' 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani,' 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge,' 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' and of course, 'Main Hoon Na.'

Taking his versatility and witty style to television, Satish Shah appeared in 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi,' where he played various roles. He later collaborated with veteran actress Ratna Pathak in the 90s show Filmy Chakkar, where their on-screen camaraderie and perfect comic timing won over Indian households.

In 2004, the duo brought their comedic magic back to the small screen with the popular sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.' The show focused on the 'Sarabhais', an affluent Gujarati family residing in South Bombay.

