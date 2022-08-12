"Always love yourself": Sara Ali Khan rings in her birthday on motivational note

As Sara Ali Khan turned 27 on Friday, she penned a motivational birthday note to herself.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a picture of herself standing on a treadmill and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind and soul."

Sara is currently vacationing in New York. A few days ago, she visited her alma mater, Columbia University and dropped a nostalgic note.

"Looking back with so much gratitude, fondness and nostalgia," she had written.

Marking her special occasion, her friends and members of the film industry flooded social media with heartfelt birthday wishes.

Ananya Panday dropped glimpses of hers and Sara's awkward moments and wrote, "There's never any in between (or boundaries) with you. Happy birthday my child. Here's to many more adventures, laughter, food and awkward shared looks across rooms. Love ya loads @saraalikhan95."

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and Sara's new BFF, too, wished her with a special message.

Sharing a throwback picture from their Kedarnath trip, Janhvi wrote, "HBD @saraalikhan95. I hope the sun and moon always shine the brightest on you and for you. Hope this year is filled with a thousand crazy travel memories but even more adventures on films and with characters that you truly love. It's always a riot with you even when my face is frozen and blue under a monkey cap. Love you."

Actor Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram Stories to wish Sara Ali Khan on her birthday.

She wrote, "Happy birthday Sara, wishing you love and light always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen onscreen on 'Koffee With Karan' alongside Janhvi where she was seen being her candid self. As far as films are concerned, Sara has a couple of them in her kitty. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in 'Gaslight'. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor