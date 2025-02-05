"Always making my chest like a...": Ajay Devgn shares playful birthday wish for Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 : As Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older on Wednesday, February 5, his close friend and fellow actor Ajay Devgn wished the actor on his special day.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 'Singham' actor posted a candid picture with 'Junior Bachchan' along with a hilarious caption.

He wrote, "Always making my chest like a blouse"... hahaha. Happy birthday @bachchan," accompanied a red heart emoji.

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in multiple films, including 'Bol Bachchan', 'LOC: Kargil', 'Yuva', and 'Zameen'. Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie have always been appreciated by fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in 'I Want to Talk', directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie, released on November 22, features Abhishek in the lead role alongside Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani, Johny Lever, Pearle Dey, and Kristin Goddard. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the Rising Sun Films banner, the film is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Azaad', a period drama set in pre-independence India. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, showcases Ajay as a rebel and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. Azaad was released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

Apart from Azaad, the actor was also seen in 'Singham Again', which clashed with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' during Diwali last year. Surprisingly, the two films did exceptionally well at the box office. Both films' collective box office collection created history with a total earning of Rs 79 crore India net on the opening day. While Kartik Aaryan's film opened to Rs 36.60 crore, Singham Again earned Rs 43.5 crore on its first day.

