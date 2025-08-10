"Always proud of you": Sanjay Dutt gives birthday shout-out to daugther Trishala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 : Actor Sanjay Dutt's latest Instagram post is dedicated to his daughter, Trishala.

On her birthday, Sanjay took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for Trishala.

"Happy birthday @trishaladutt, Always proud of you, always love you," he wrote, adding an adorable picture with the birthday girl.

Chiming in the comment section, actor Riteish also dropped a birthday wish for Trishala.

"Happy birthday dear @trishaladutt," Riteish wrote.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be seen in a pivotal role in 'The RajaSaab'. The film stars Prabhas in the lead and is directed by Maruthi. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and has music by Thaman S.

The film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on December 5, 2025, in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

He also has films like 'Dhurandhar' and 'KD - The Devil' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor