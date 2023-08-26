“Always special to me: Shefali Shah as ‘Delhi Crime 2’ clocks 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : As the crime drama series, ‘Delhi Crime 2’ completed one year since it was released, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi a.k.a Shefali Shah shared how this series is special for her.

Shefali said in a statement, “Delhi Crime (DC) is very very dear and special to me and will always be. It’s one of those projects that happens once in a while where the show and the character are affected and leave a lasting impact on the audience as much as it did for us. The USP is the show, the characters and the treatment which is so real. There’s no paraphernalia of what cops are normally depicted as in films. DC is as real as it gets. When I did Delhi Crime 1, I had no idea of where the show or the character Vartika would go. All I knew was this one was special and I loved creating it. But after it was released not only was the show loved but Vartika became unprecedented. And I’m lucky and humbled with the love and respect that Vartika and me have received.”

Shefali played the character of a tough and focused DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the crime drama series.

Taking to Instagram, Shefali shared a clip from the series and wrote, “#1YearOfDelhiCrime2.”

Helmed by Tanuj Chopra, the show casts Shefali as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Rajesh Tilang, and Rasika Duggal in the lead roles.

Produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan and Film Karavan, 'Delhi Crime S2' is inspired by true events and is helmed by showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra.

The first season of the show was based on the Delhi Police's investigation of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape. It is the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award.

The series was released on August 26. It also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma in pivotal roles.

Shefali Shah is one of those actors who has always come up with a different character on the screen. Shefali has also stunned the audience all over the year with her brilliant performances in 'Jalsa, 'Human', and 'Darlings', she also earned great reviews for her performance in her ‘Delhi Crime 2’.

