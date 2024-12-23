"Always together in love": Ustad Zakir Hussain's family shares first post after his death

San Francisco [US], December 23 : The legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who passed away on December 15 in San Francisco at the age of 73, continues to be remembered by fans across the world for his immense contributions to Indian classical music, and Hussain's family shared an emotional post in his memory

Hussain's family took to his official Instagram account on Sunday to share an emotional post. The post, the first since his passing, featured a black-and-white photo of Hussain holding hands with his wife Antonia Minnecola, and daughters Anisa and Isabella Qureshi. The caption of the post read, "Always together in love," tagging the four family members.

Fans and admirers poured in tributes in the comments section. One user wrote, "Ustad ji, your legacy will continue to live on for generations!" Another added, "Rest in peace master, your teachings and rhythms will guide us forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakir Hussain (@zakirhq9)

Zakir succumbed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease. His final rites were performed at a San Francisco cemetery, where family members, close friends, and musicians paid their respects.

Zakir Hussain, son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, blended traditions with global influences to create masterpieces that transcend language and culture. He left for his heavenly abode on December 15 but the rhythms produced by him on his tabla will always stay alive in the hearts and minds of his fans.

Ustad Hussain's family, in a statement, said he died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a disease that causes scarring of the lungs. This scarring causes breathing to become progressively difficult.

