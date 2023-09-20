“Always wanted to be a part of a moody thriller,” says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her debut OTT film ‘Jaane Jaan’.

On the eve of the release of the thriller film, Kareena took to her Instagram account and penned down a heartfelt note.

Kareena shared a collage video which she captioned, “I have always wanted to be a part of a moody thriller… something that I love to watch… and it’s finally coming to you tomorrow… So on the eve of Jaane Jaan release …I wanted to share what an incredible journey it’s been. I absolutely loved playing Maya, but it would not have been so much fun if not for these amazing people..#JaaneJaan, 21st sept only on @netflix_in.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxaMdUPSjZ6/

In the collage video, Bebo dropped some BTS moments of the film in which she could be seen posing with her co-actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma.

She also shared some pictures of her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh.

Soon after the ‘Heroine’ actor dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Can’t contain the excitement, eagerly waiting for this,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “The most beautiful Indian actress.”

“Good luck! Can't wait to see you as Maya,” a user wrote.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh ‘Jaane Jaan’ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from September 21.

The film’s official trailer received massive responses from the fans.

Jaane Jaan’s trailer gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree-covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other. Brace yourself for a journey that will evoke both love and thrill and keep you on the edge of your seat as you witness powerhouse performances, all through the lens of Sujoy Ghosh.

Kareena Kapoor earlier said, “I am so excited the trailer is finally yours to see! This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this. Jaane Jaan was a script that I had to say YES to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay. I can't wait for Netflix audiences to enjoy Jaane Jaan."

