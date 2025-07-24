"Always will be, the most magical": Sanjana Sanghi remembers 'Dil Bechara' as film clocks 5 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : 'Dil Bechara' has turned five, and to celebrate the special day, actor Sanjana Sanghi took to social media to express her gratitude for the love the film continues to receive.

Sanghi, who made her debut as a child artist in 'Rockstar' (2011), got her breakthrough with 'Dil Bechara' in 2020. The film, directed by Mukesh Chhabra in his first outing as director, starred her opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Though Dil Bechara didn't release in theatres due to the pandemic, the film struck a chord with movie buffs. As it completes five years, Sanghi shared a touching behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, thanking fans for making the film and her character "Kizie Basu" so special and shared that for her, the film "always was, always will be, the most magical."

"Always was, always will be, the most magical. Thank you, for giving Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu a permanent home in your hearts. And for celebrating our film in the most special way, always.

I am forever grateful. #5YearsOfDilBecharaMiss you Sush," read the caption of her post.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMe9EqTSkEG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

'Dil Bechara' tells the moving story of Kizie, a young woman fighting thyroid cancer, and Manny, a cancer survivor. They meet at a support group and fall in love while navigating life's struggles. The film touches on deep themes like love, pain, and finding light in dark times.

The film was also Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, making it especially emotional for fans. Released on a digital platform during the pandemic, it remains one of the most-watched OTT releases of that year.

Since the release of 'Dil Bechara,' Sanjana Sanghi has featured in films like Rashtra Kavach Om, Dhak Dhak, and Kadak Singh.

